565 Broome Soho

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

A new addition to the NYC skyline designed by Renzo Piano for Bizzi & Partners.

Architect: RPBW
Interiors: RDAI

https://565broomesoho.com/

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

A new addition to the NYC skyline designed by Renzo Piano for Bizzi & Partners.

Architect: RPBW
Interiors: RDAI

https://565broomesoho.com/

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

A new addition to the NYC skyline designed by Renzo Piano for Bizzi & Partners.

Architect: RPBW
Interiors: RDAI

https://565broomesoho.com/

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

A new addition to the NYC skyline designed by Renzo Piano for Bizzi & Partners.

Architect: RPBW
Interiors: RDAI

https://565broomesoho.com/

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

A new addition to the NYC skyline designed by Renzo Piano for Bizzi & Partners.

Architect: RPBW
Interiors: RDAI

https://565broomesoho.com/

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

A new addition to the NYC skyline designed by Renzo Piano for Bizzi & Partners.

Architect: RPBW
Interiors: RDAI

https://565broomesoho.com/

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

A new addition to the NYC skyline designed by Renzo Piano for Bizzi & Partners.

Architect: RPBW
Interiors: RDAI

https://565broomesoho.com/

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

A new addition to the NYC skyline designed by Renzo Piano for Bizzi & Partners.

Architect: RPBW
Interiors: RDAI

https://565broomesoho.com/

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

A new addition to the NYC skyline designed by Renzo Piano for Bizzi & Partners.

Architect: RPBW
Interiors: RDAI

https://565broomesoho.com/

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

A new addition to the NYC skyline designed by Renzo Piano for Bizzi & Partners.

Architect: RPBW
Interiors: RDAI

https://565broomesoho.com/

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

A new addition to the NYC skyline designed by Renzo Piano for Bizzi & Partners.

Architect: RPBW
Interiors: RDAI

https://565broomesoho.com/

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

565 Broome Soho by Renzo Piano

A new addition to the NYC skyline designed by Renzo Piano for Bizzi & Partners.

Architect: RPBW
Interiors: RDAI

https://565broomesoho.com/